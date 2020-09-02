New Blue Öyster Cult song & video feature cameo by founding drummer Albert Bouchard

Frontiers Music srl

Blue Öyster Cult has just premiered a music video for its new song “That Was Me,” which features a guest appearance by the veteran rockers’ original drummer Albert Bouchard.

Bouchard, who was a member of the band from its late-1960s inception until 1981, contributed cowbell and backing vocals to the track, and appears alongside the current Blue Öyster Cult lineup in the clip.

The “That Was Me” video is set in an apparent post-apocalyptic city and features the band members playing the song virtually in a burned-out building. You can check out the clip at the Frontiers Music label’s YouTube channel.

The ominous tune, which will appear on Blue Öyster Cult’s upcoming studio album, The Symbol Remains, is sung by longtime frontman Eric Bloom. Bloom takes the role of a sinister character who takes responsibility for various evil deeds, such as bullet holes in highway signs, cork floating in a bottle of fine wine and a slowly spreading crack.

As previously reported, “That Was Me” and another track from The Symbol Remains, “Box in My Head,” were released as digital singles in advance of the album.

The Symbol Remains, Blue Öyster Cult’s first studio album since 2001’s Curse of the Hidden Mirror, will be released on October 9.

The 14-track collection can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, digitally and as a two-LP vinyl set. A limited-edition colored-vinyl version of the album — available in green, crystal or blue vinyl — can be purchased exclusively from Frontiers Music’s U.S. or European online stores.

Bouchard currently is a member of Blue Coupe, a band that also features his brother — and former Blue Öyster Cult bassist/guitarist — Joe Bouchard, and original Alice Cooper group bassist Dennis Dunaway.

