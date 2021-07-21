New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series set focusing on early-’80s albums due out in September

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

The 16th and latest installment of Bob Dylan‘s The Bootleg Series archival collections is due out September 17 and will focus on the sessions for three of the lauded singer/songwriter’s early-1980s albums — 1981’s Shot of Love, 1983’s Infidels and 1985’s Empire Burlesque.

Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) will be available as a deluxe five-CD, 57-track collection featuring 54 previously unreleased recordings, including many outtakes from the three aforementioned albums, as well as rehearsal recordings, live performances and more.

The first disc of the deluxe set features mainly rehearsal recordings from 1980 and ’81, including versions of earlier Dylan tunes, select covers and reworked traditional tunes. It also features a Shot of Love studio outtake — a cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Mystery Train” with Ringo Starr on drums.

Disc two features mostly outtakes from Shot of Love, while discs three and four focus of outtakes from Infidels. Infidels was co-produced by Dylan and Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler, and the sessions included musical contributions from Knopfler, Dire Straits keyboardist Alan Clark, ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor and more.

Springtime in New York‘s final disc boasts a variety of Empire Burlesque alternate takes, a live rendition of “Enough Is Enough” from a concert at Ireland’s Slane Castle and a performance of “License to Kill” from a March 1984 appearance on Late Night with David Letterman.

The deluxe Springtime in New York set comes packaged with a book, memorabilia, photos and more. The collection, which can be pre-ordered now, also will be released as an abridged two-CD set and two-LP vinyl set. In addition, a limited-edition four-LP package pressed on colored vinyl will be issued by Third Man Records as part of their Vault Series.

Here’s the Springtime in New York track list:

Disc 1

“Señor (Tales of Yankee Power)” — Rehearsal

“To Ramona” — Rehearsal

“Jesus Met the Woman at the Well” — Rehearsal

“Mary of the Wild Moor” — Rehearsal

“Need a Woman” — Rehearsal

“A Couple More Years” — Rehearsal

“Mystery Train” — Shot of Love outtake

“This Night Won’t Last Forever” — Rehearsal

“We Just Disagree” — Rehearsal

“Let’s Keep It Between Us” — Rehearsal

“Sweet Caroline” — Rehearsal

“Fever” — Rehearsal

“Abraham, Martin and John” — Rehearsal

Disc 2

“Angelina” — Shot of Love outtake

“Price of Love” — Shot of Love outtake

“I Wish It Would Rain” — Shot of Love outtake

“Let It Be Me” — International 7″ single B-side*

“Cold, Cold Heart” — Shot of Love outtake

“Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away” — Shot of Love outtake*

“Fur Slippers” — Shot of Love outtake

“Borrowed Time” — Shot of Love outtake

“Is It Worth It?” — Shot of Love outtake

“Lenny Bruce” — Shot of Love alternate mix

“Yes Sir, No Sir” — Shot of Love outtake

Disc 3

“Jokerman” — Infidels alternate take

“Blind Willie McTell” — Infidels outtake

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” (Version 1) — Infidels alternate take

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” (Version 2) — Infidels alternate take

“Neighborhood Bully” — Infidels alternate take

“Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart” — Infidels outtake

“This Was My Love” — Infidels outtake

“Too Late” (Acoustic Version) — Infidels outtake

“Too Late” (Band Version) — Infidels outtake

“Foot of Pride” — Infidels outtake

Disc 4

“Clean Cut Kid” — Infidels outtake

“Sweetheart Like You” — Infidels alternate take

“Baby What You Want Me to Do” — Infidels outtake

“Tell Me” — Infidels outtake

“Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” — Infidels outtake

“Julius and Ethel” — Infidels outtake

“Green, Green Grass of Home” — Infidels outtake

“Union Sundown” — Infidels alternate take

“Lord Protect My Child” — Infidels outtake

“I and I” — Infidels alternate take

“Death Is Not the End” (Full Version) — Infidels outtake*

Disc 5

“Enough Is Enough” (Live) — Slane Castle, Ireland

“License to Kill” (Live) — Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

“I’ll Remember You” — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love)” — Empire Burlesque alternate mix

“Seeing the Real You at Last” — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“Emotionally Yours” — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“Clean Cut Kid” — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“Straight A’s in Love” — Empire Burlesque outtake

“When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky” (Slow Version) — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky” (Fast Version) — Empire Burlesque alternate take

“New Danville Girl” — Empire Burlesque outtake

“Dark Eyes” — Empire Burlesque alternate take

* = previously released track.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.