New Bob Dylan documentary compilation ‘Odds and Ends’ now available as digital video and rental

A new Bob Dylan documentary titled Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends has just been released and is available now as a digital download or streaming rental from various services.

The two-hour film offers a compilation of rare archival interviews, promo videos and behind-the-scenes footage, while looking at various historic moments in the legendary singer/songwriter’s long career.

According to Billboard, Odds and Ends features an interview with Dylan’s first manager, Roy Silver, lamenting his loss of Bob as his client; footage of early Dylan producer John Hammond gushing over Bob’s classic 1974 album, Bood on the tracks; and Dylan tuning his guitar in front of a hostile audience at a 1966 concert in Paris.

Odds and Ends is one of six Dylan-related films newly offered for purchase digitally or streaming rental as part of a partnership between Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The other five include the concert flicks Bob Dylan: Trouble No More — A Musical Film; The Other Side of the Mirror: Bob Dylan Live at the Newport Folk Festival 1963-1965; Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration; and Bob Dylan: MTV Unplugged, plus the 2003 theatrical movie Masked and Anonymous, which starred and was co-written by Dylan.

“Bob Dylan has one of the most iconic catalogs in music history and we are honored to bring it to life,” says Sony Music Entertainment executive Tom Mackay. “With Sony Pictures, we are giving fans an exclusive inside look at rare, revealing moments from his career.”

