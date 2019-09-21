New Bob Dylan Set Will Include Fabled Sessions With Johnny Cash

The newest Bob Dylan Bootleg Series will focus on Dylan’s fabled 1969 sessions with fellow songwriting legend Johnny Cash. Yes, in February of 1969 Dylan and Cash spent two days in Nashville recording together, but most of it has never seen the light of day until now. The upcoming Bootleg Series Vol. 15 will include more than 20 tracks from those sessions, including Cash classics like “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk The Line”. You’ll also hear Dylan’s three-song set from his appearance on ABC’s The Johnny Cash Show later that year. Other big names appearing on the Bootleg set include Earl Scruggs, Carl Perkins, and Charlie Daniels. The three-disc Bootleg Series Vol. 15 will be out Nov. 1st. Did you know that Dylan and Cash once recorded together? Why do you think it was never released? What two music legends would you like to see team up?