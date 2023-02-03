New Bob Marley limited edition vinyl coming next month

Photo by Adrian Boot

Monday, February 6, would have been Bob Marley’s 78th birthday, and to celebrate the milestone the Marley Family is giving fans a present – new vinyl.

The Marley Family, along with Tuff Gong and UME, will release 12 limited-edition Bob Marley vinyl LPs on March 24. Each release will be numbered and pressed at Tuff Gong International headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica.

The releases will include nine original studio albums, including Uprising, Burnin’ and Natty Dread, along with two live albums and the reggae compilation Legend. The album Catch A Fire is being released in its original Jamaica-recorded version, without the overdubs and mix added by Island founder Chris Blackwell. The vinyl will have two extra tracks from the Jamaica sessions.

All albums are available for preorder now.

But that’s not all. The latest edition of the web series Fashion Icon focuses on Marley’s influence on the fashion world and the evolution of his style throughout his career. The episode, which is out now, is narrated by Cedella Marley and talks with members of the Marley family, including Ky-Mani Marley, Rohan Marley and Skip Marley, as well as Chuck D and others.

Finally, the Bob Marley birthday celebration will be held at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, Monday and will be streamed live on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel. It’s set to feature several Jamaican entertainers, along with tributes from Tyrone Downie and Jo Mersa Marley of The Wailers.

