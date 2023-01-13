New Bono & The Edge documentary ﻿’A Sort of Homecoming’﻿ premiering on Disney+

Disney+

Disney+ has announced a new documentary about U2‘s Bono and The Edge.

The film, titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, finds the longtime bandmates returning to their hometown of Dublin, Ireland, while being interviewed by famed talk show host David Letterman.

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” Letterman says in a statement. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater.”

“It’s a great tour,” Letterman adds. “Get in touch with them — I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”

A Sort of Homecoming premieres on March 17, which is not only St. Patrick’s Day, but also the release date for U2’s upcoming album, Songs of Surrender, which features rerecorded versions of 40 of the band’s songs.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

