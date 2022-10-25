New book about the history of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp due in December

Backbeat Books

A new book about Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be published on December 1.

Rock Camp: An Oral History, written by David Fishof, founder of the long-running series of star-studded gatherings, tells the story of the interactive music events through interviews with many of the people who had their rock ‘n’ roll dreams fulfilled by attending one or more of the camps.

Fishof also shares behind-the-scenes tales about how the Rock Camp was founded as well as the challenges he faced to establish the series and to organize the events.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp events give music fans and non-professional musicians the chance to interact with, play with and be mentored by a variety of well-known artists. The camps have been held at various locations around the world, including London’s Abbey Road Studios and the Whisky a Go Go club in West Hollywood, California.

Among the many stars who have taken part in Rock Camps are The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Jeff Beck and late Cream bassist Jack Bruce.

Rock Camp: An Oral History can be preordered now. All proceeds raised by sales of the book will benefit the Rock and Roll Fantasy Foundation, a charity that supports “emerging musical talents in building their path to success.”

“[Twenty-five-plus] years on I still get such a charge seeing campers on the first day and watching their reaction when they meet their Rock Star counselors and bandmates,” says Fishof in a statement. “It’s really tremendous — and now I get to share their stories with fans around the world.”

A special event celebrating the book will be held on November 16 in New York City before “The Beatles vs. The Stones”-themed edition of Rock Camp.

