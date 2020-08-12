New book about The Who, covering "every album, every song" the band recorded, due in October

Sonicbond Publishing

A new book about The Who that delves into the British rock legends’ entire catalog of recorded music will be published on October 28, uDiscoverMusic.com reports.

Titled The Who: Every Album, Every Song, the book is part of Sonicbond Publishing’s On Track… series. According to the company’s official online shop, the book is described as “the most comprehensive guide to The Who yet published.”

It covers all of the band’s studio albums, from its 1965 debut My Generation through 2019’s WHO, and also examines non-album tracks, live albums, compilations and soundtracks.

The Who: Every Album, Every Song was written music journalist and longtime Who fan Geoffrey Feakes, who is a frequent contributor to the Dutch Progressive Rock Page website. His first book, which was published last year, was an installment of the On Track… series that focused on The Moody Blues.

The Who is currently on hiatus from performing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re scheduled to return to the road next year with a tour of Ireland and the U.K. that was postponed from this past spring; it’ll now kicks off March 5 in Dublin.

By Matt Friedlander

