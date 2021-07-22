New book by Bruce Springsteen and President Obama, based on their recent ‘Renegades’ podcast, due in October

Crown Publishing

Bruce Springsteen has joined forces with Barack Obama to create a book titled Renegades: Born in the USA, featuring a series of candid conversations between the rock legend and the former president, which will be published October 26.

The book focuses on the conversations between Springsteen and President Obama that were featured on the eight-part podcast of the same name, which premiered on Spotify earlier this year. The podcast captured the two men reflecting on various topics involving their lives, music, and their love of the U.S.

The Renegades book will feature rare and exclusive photos and previously unseen material from the two authors’ archives, including handwritten lyrics by Springsteen and Obama’s annotated speeches.

The conversations featured in the podcast and the book took place last year, and included segments contemplating the volatile and conflict-filled climate in the U.S.

Bruce writes in the Renegades introduction, “There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down…Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions.”

Adds President Obama, “[T]he conversations Bruce and I had in 2020 feel as urgent today as they did back then. They represent our ongoing effort to figure out how it is that we got here, and how we can tell a more unifying story that starts to close the gap between America’s ideals and its reality.”

For more details about the book, and to order a copy, visit RenegadesBook.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.