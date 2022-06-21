New book focusing on Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ album & tour to be published in August

Gonzo Multimedia

A new book that tells the story of the making of Pink Floyd‘s 1977 concept album Animals and the tours in support of the record will be released on August 1 and can be preordered now at MusicGlue.com.

Pink Floyd: The Animals Tour – A Visual History is available in three versions — a standard hardcover edition, a hardcover version signed by author Glenn Povey, and a Deluxe Edition that’s packaged in a box and features memorabilia reproductions, and a signed and numbered certificate.

Released in January 1977, Animals was Pink Floyd’s 10th studio effort. The album, which was loosely based on George Orwell‘s dystopian novel Animal Farm, included three extended themed pieces titled “Pigs (Three Different Ones),” “Dogs” and “Sheep” that represented humanity as three different classes — subservient sheep, despotic pigs and predatory dogs.

The album’s cover famously featured a giant inflatable pig tied by ropes to the smokestacks of London’s Battersea Power Station. Animals peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and has gone on to sell over 4 million copies in the U.S.

Pink Floyd’s tour in support of the album featured a multimedia show that incorporated inflatable structures, film projected on large screens, special effects and state-of-the-art audio.

During the final concert of the tour, which took place at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium in July ’77, singer/bassist Roger Waters‘ disillusionment over the band’s growing stature as rock stars and fans’ rowdy behavior led to an infamous confrontation with an audience member that ended up serving as an inspiration for Pink Floyd’s classic 1979 album The Wall.

