New book of vintage photos taken by Paul McCartney's brother Mike due in September

A limited-edition book featuring photographs taken by Paul McCartney‘s younger brother, Mike, during the 1950s and ’60s, including many early images of Paul and his Beatles band mates, will be published in September.

Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool gathers together pics that the young shutterbug snapped from his childhood through his years following, and as part of, the Merseybeat music scene of his hometown, including photos taken at famous local venues such as the Casbah Club, the Jacaranda Club, the Tower Ballroom and the legendary Cavern Club.

Among the images is a previously unseen color pic of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison in 1958 when they were members of the pre-Beatles band The Quarrrymen. The book also features photos of other Liverpool groups, among them The Fourmost, The Roadrunners, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes and Mike’s own band, The Scaffold, as well as other rock legends like Little Richard, Gene Vincent and Jerry Lee Lewis.

In addition, the book features Mike’s commentary about growing up in Liverpool, his recollections of the vibrant music scene there, and his reflections on his passion for poetry, music and more.

Only 2,000 copies of Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool will be available worldwide, each signed by Mike. A deluxe version, limited to 350 copies, will come in a cloth-bound case and will be packaged with three signed prints. The other copies of the book will be the ‘collector’ edition, which includes one double-sided stamped print.

Both versions of the book can be pre-ordered now. Visit MikeMcCartneyBook.com for more details.

