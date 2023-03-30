New book, ‘Parachute Women,’ explores the influential women behind the Rolling Stones

Hachette Books

A new book coming this summer is set to delve into four influential women behind one of the biggest rock ‘n’ roll bands in the world – the Rolling Stones.

Parachute Women, named after the Stones’ 1968 Beggars Banquet tune “Parachute Woman,” is being released July 11 by Hachette Books. It focuses on Marianne Faithfull, Marsha Hunt, Bianca Jagger and Anita Pallenberg, four women who, according to the description, “inspired, styled, wrote for, remixed, and ultimately helped create the legend of the Rolling Stones.”

The book, written by Elizabeth Winder, explores how the women provided much needed emotional support and guidance to the band, details their intimate relationships with the rockers, and features stories of wild nights and more, telling rock ‘n’ roll history from a woman’s point of view.

Faithfull had a highly publicized relationship with Mick Jagger from 1966 to 1970, while Bianca was married to Jagger from 1971 to 1978 and had one child with him, daughter Jade. Hunt dated Jagger between 1969 and 1970, and is the mother of his oldest daughter, Karis. Pallenberg was romantically involved with Stones founder Brian Jones, and was also with Keith Richards from 1967 to 1980; she had three children with him.

The description of the book notes these women “consciously (and unconsciously) kept the band current—and confident—with that mythic lasting power they still have today.”

The book is available for preorder now.

