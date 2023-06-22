New box set highlights Jeff Beck power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice

ATCO/Rhino

A new box set will celebrate the music of Beck, Bogert & Appice, the power trio made up of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, bassist/singer Tim Bogert and drummer/singer Carmine Appice.

Live In Japan 1973, Live In London 1974 is dedicated to Beck, who passed away in 2023, and Bogert, who passed away in 2021. It will capture the trio’s short partnership, highlighting two concerts recorded at Koseinenkin Hall in Osaka, Japan, in May 1973, and one of their final performances at London’s Rainbow Theatre in January 1974. The latter includes a live version of “Superstition,” which you can listen to now via streaming services.

The set is due out September 15 in a variety of formats, including a five-CD or four-LP set, as well as a purple vinyl version. It will include a booklet with extended liner notes, memorabilia, archival photos and more.

Live In Japan 1973, Live In London 1974 is available for preorder now.

