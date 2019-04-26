New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming In June, New Song Dropped At Midnight

New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming In June, New Song Drops At Midnight

After dropping cryptic hints all week on social media, Bruce Springsteen made it official on Wednesday – he’s got a new album on the way.

Western Stars will be Springsteen’s first new album in five years. Bruce says the album will feature “character-driven songs” with “sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements” inspired by pop albums of the late 60’s and early 70’s.

Western Stars will be out on June 14th but we’ll get our first taste of the album very soon – a video for the new song “Hello Sunshine” dropped at midnight.

Are you excited for new Springsteen music? Are you surprised it will be filled with ‘orchestral arrangements’?