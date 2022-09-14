New Bruce Springsteen album due out soon, according to ‘Rolling Stone’ founder Jann Wenner

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

During a new Billboard interview, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner let slip that a new Bruce Springsteen album apparently will be released soon.

Wenner, whose new memoir Like a Rolling Stone was published Tuesday, was asked by Billboard how he felt about pop and hip-hop becoming the dominant music genres, and he admitted that he still prefers rock ‘n’ roll.

“Give me the [Rolling] Stones,” the publisher declared. “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”

Back in May 2021, Springsteen revealed while accepting the Woody Guthrie Prize that he had a new, California-inspired album “coming out soon,”but little word about the project has been heard about since.

Meanwhile, Springsteen interviewed Wenner about his book on Tuesday night at an event in New York City that was streamed live online.

According to the Asbury Park Press, during the Q&A, the Boss jokingly griped about how Rolling Stone didn’t put him on the cover after the success of his 1975 album, Born to Run.

“I’m not picking a bone here or anything. But … I always felt they were a little skittish about putting me on the cover when that record came out,” Springsteen commented. “I was on the cover of Time and Newsweek!”

Wenner responded by noting, “He was the establishment pick at that time. I mean, nobody ever got on the cover of those two magazines at once. There was a huge controversy in New York media between Time and Newsweek.”

Wenner also reflected on some of the famous rock artists who were easy to interview, mentioning Springsteen, The Who‘s Pete Townshend and U2‘s Bono.

“All you have to do is ask one question,” Jann said.

“We can’t shut up,” Springsteen added.

