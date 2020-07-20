New Bruce Springsteen digital compilation features acoustic live performances from the 1980s to the 2000s

Courtesy of Bruce Springsteen

The latest installment of Bruce Springsteen‘s ongoing series of themed archival performance compilations is available now as a digital download and via select streaming services.

The Live Series: Stripped Down features intimate acoustic renditions of 15 tunes Springsteen played at various concerts in the U.S. and Europe during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

The collection kicks off with performances of “Dancing in the Dark” and the rarity “Seeds” from Bruce’s appearance at the 1986 edition of Neil Young‘s Bridge School Benefit Concert series.

The playlist also includes a version of “Born to Run” from a 1988 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and two songs — “Adam Raised a Cain” and “Two Hearts” — from a November 1996 concert that The Boss played at his elementary school in hometown of Freehold, New Jersey.

Closing out the compilation are renditions of a pair of deep cuts — “All That Heaven Will Allow” and “Empty Sky” — that Bruce performed in November 2005 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Here’s a full track list for The Live Series: Stripped Down, including the date and location that each song was performed:

“Dancing in the Dark” — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre, 10/13/1986

“Seeds” — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre, 10/13/1986

“Born to Run” — New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden, 5/23/1988

“Soul Driver” — Los Angeles, CA, The Shrine, 11/16/1990

“Bobby Jean” — Belfast, UK, King’s Hall, 3/19/1996

“Adam Raised a Cain” — Freehold, NJ, St. Rose of Lima School, 11/8/1996

“Youngstown” — Belfast, UK, King’s Hall, 3/19/1996

“Independence Day” — Asbury Park, NJ, Paramount Theatre, 11/24/1996

“Two Hearts” — Freehold, NJ, St. Rose of Lima School, 11/8/1996

“When You’re Alone” — Asbury Park, NJ, Paramount Theatre, 11/24/1996

“The River” — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena, 8/3/2005

“Cynthia” — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center, 7/31/2005

“This Hard Land” — Stockholm, Sweden, Hovet, 6/25/2005

“All That Heaven Will Allow” — Trenton, NJ, Sovereign Bank Arena, 11/22/2005

“Empty Sky” — Trenton, NJ, Sovereign Bank Arena, 11/22/2005

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.