Along with news of an upcoming covers album, Bruce Springsteen has shared a new single!

Springsteen has released his cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”

The song comes off of Springsteen’s soul covers album “Only the Strong Survive,” out on November 11.

You can check out the official video for the song now over on Springsteen’s YouTube channel.

What are your thoughts on Springsteen doing soul covers?