New Buzz Lightyear Trailer Starring Chris Evans Just Landed

The trailer for the new Buzz Lightyear movie titled, “Lightyear”, just dropped and already has fans asking questions.

The film’s director, Angus MacLane, explains that “Lightyear” is about Buzz the space ranger not the toy from “Toy Story”.

MacLane adds that there will be things throughout the film that connects Buzz the space ranger to Buzz the toy, like his space suit, and his famous catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond”.

Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, will be the voice for Buzz in the new film, which is set to debut in June, 2022.

Thoughts on the new Buzz Lightyear film? Do you think Tim Allen should continue to be the voice of Buzz Lightyear as opposed to Chris Evans?