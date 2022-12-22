New Candy Cane Flavors Are Here

Candy canes are getting weirder and weirder.

New products this year include Hostess Twinkies Candy Canes, which are yellow and “creme flavored,” and Brach’s “Holiday Heat” canes, which come in watermelon chili, mango chili and pineapple chili.

Novelty company Archie McPhee also sells colorful canes in hot dog, sardine, brisket, butter, mac & cheese, kale and bacon flavors.

Still, 72% of Americans prefer classic peppermint candy canes.

Ninety percent of candy canes are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What’s the weirdest candy cane you ever tried?