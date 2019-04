You don’t need to worry about dropping a glass of wine while sitting poolside with this new canned version from Target! Yes Way Rosé will be hitting the shelves this April in a four-pack. The wine is said to have a crisp taste with peaches, strawberries, and citrus all bottled into one. Is wine from the can just now the same is fresh out of a bottle? Do you like not having to have a corkscrew handy?