New Carole King & James Taylor documentary premiering this Sunday

CNN Films

The recently announced documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, which focuses on the friendship and musical collaboration between the two lauded singer/songwriters, premieres on CNN this Sunday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The documentary takes as its starting point the concert that Carole King and James Taylor did in 2007 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous Los Angeles-area club The Troubadour, where they’d first played together in 1970. The ’07 show, which featured them performing songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” led to a 2010 arena tour.

The film documents the tour and also features new interviews with King and Taylor, as well as with the now-legendary session musicians who played with them in 1970, 2007 and 2010, including guitarist Danny Kortchmar, bass player Lee Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel.

In a preview clip featuring an interview segment with King and Taylor, Carole tells James, “When we first met and we sat down to play…it was like we had played together our entire lives. We had a musical language in common, and we had listened to a lot of the same things.”

Taylor responds, “I think that you and I probably just had the same musical DNA, musical sources who are probably the same…Of course, a lot of what I had been listening to was you.”

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name was directed and produced by Frank Marshall, who also directed HBO’s acclaimed Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and produced Hulu’s McCartney 3, 2, 1 docuseries.

Besides airing on CNN, the film will be livestreamed via CNN’s various apps, and then will be available on demand from January 3 through January 9.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.