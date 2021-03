The new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie is going to be a direct sequel.

Producer Fede Alvarez has confirmed the film will take place years after the events in the original movie and will focus on “old man Leatherface.”

Alvarez says, “It’s a very old school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses, it’s very similar to the original film.”

There is no release date yet.

Did you see the original Texas Chainsaw movie? Will you see this sequel? No and no for me! Toooooo scary!!