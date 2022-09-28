New Chicago documentary, ‘The Last Band on Stage,’ premieres this week

Gravitas Ventures

The Last Band on Stage, a new documentary about Chicago and how the group dealt with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere in select theaters Thursday, September 29, and will be available on demand starting Friday.

The movie, which is narrated by Joe Mantegna, features many of Chicago’s current members, including co-founders Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Lee Loughnane, discussing how the health crisis forced the band to put touring plans on hold for the first time in their 55-year career.

The film also documents the remote recording of the title track of Chicago’s new studio album, If This Is Goodbye, and how the experience led to the group members realizing they will eventually have to call it a day.

A trailer for the documentary has been posted on YouTube. It features various band members talking about the final concert Chicago played before the COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020 and their joy in returning to the stage over a year later.

The Last Band on Stage will be released digitally via iTunes this Friday and is available for preorder now.

