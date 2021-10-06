New Christmas Music Coming Soon From Elton John & Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran has announced that he and Elton John have joined forces for a new Christmas Song.

Sheeran made the announcement during an interview in the Netherlands, “Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day. He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?” Ed recalled.

At first, Ed says he didn’t think the song suited him but quickly warmed up to the idea saying, “You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight, I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

What is your favorite Christmas song ever?