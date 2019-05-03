New Cinderella Package Announced at Magic Kingdom

If you’re planning to take your princess to Disney and want to give her the Cinderella treatment, Disney has announced a new signature celebration package. The package includes three experiences that will surely make your little one overflow with joy. The evening will start with dinner at Cinderella’s Royal Table where she will be greeted by Cinderella and Prince Charming, then she’ll be VIP for Disney’s Happily Ever After Nighttime Spectacular, and then she’ll be treated to dessert at the After Fireworks Dessert Party! Whew, what a night! If this sounds like a way to pamper your princess it can be yours for $199 for adults and $169 for kids three and up. Can you remember your child’s first trip to Disney? Is there someone who has never been to Walt Disney World?