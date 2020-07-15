New collectible silver coins feature portraits of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Madonna and other music legends

Courtesy of Asset Marketing Services

A new series of collectible fine-silver coins featuring portraits of some of the all-time biggest music stars are available for purchase now at ModernCoinMart.com.

The Legends of Music Collection features coins dedicated to Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elvis Presley, David Bowie and Bob Marley. The portraits were created by American artist Sid Maurer, with each coin designed to resemble a vinyl disc.

Only 10,000 of each coin will be produced. The individual coins will come packaged in boxes designed to showcase the artist depicted on the coin, and also will feature a Certificate of Authenticity. Each coin features one ounce of .999 fine silver and is worth $5 in legal tender, backed by The Solomon Islands.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.