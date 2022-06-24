New collection featuring Phil Lynott documentary, 1978 Thin Lizzy concert film released Friday

Mercury Studios

The new Thin Lizzy-themed audio/video collection pairing the 2020 documentary Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away with the archival concert film and album Thin Lizzy: The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House October 1978 was released Friday.

The release is available now either as a two-DVD/CD set or a Blu-ray/DVD/CD set. A limited-edition version featuring a card autographed by longtime Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham can be purchased at NewburyComics.com.

Songs for While I’m Away presents a candid look at late Thin Lizzy singer/bassist Phil Lynott‘s life and music. It tells the story of how a Black boy raised during the 1950s by a working-class family in Dublin went on to become one of Ireland’s biggest rock stars before he died in 1986 of drug-related health issues at age 36.

The movie features archival footage of conversations with Lynott, as well as recent interviews with Thin Lizzy members and/or alums Gorham, Eric Bell, Darren Wharton and Midge Ure, as well as with U2‘s Adam Clayton, Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Huey Lewis and Suzi Quatro.

The film also includes conversations with Lynott’s wife, Caroline Taraskevics, and his daughters Sarah and Catherine Lynott.

Thin Lizzy: The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House October 1978, which was originally released in 1988, features the band performing many of its classic songs at the famed Australian venue. The footage has been restored for the new DVD release, while a companion CD of the show is also included in the package.

Here’s the The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House‘s CD track list:

“Jailbreak”

“Bad Reputation”

“Warriors”

“Don’t Believe a Word”

“Waiting for an Alibi”

“Still In Love with You”

“Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed”

“Cowboy Song”

“The Boys Are Back in Town”

“Suicide”

“Are You Ready”

“Baby Drives Me Crazy”

“Me and the Boys “

And here’s the track list for concert DVD:

“Jailbreak”

“Bad Reputation”

“Waiting for an Alibi”

“Cowboy Song”

“The Boys Are Back in Town”

“Are You Ready”

“Me and the Boys “

“Baby Drives Me Crazy”

Lost Sydney Performances

“Warriors”

“Don’t Believe a Word”

“Still In Love with You”

“Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed”

“Suicide”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.