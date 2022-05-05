New collection featuring Phil Lynott documentary and 1978 Thin Lizzy concert film and CD due in June

Mercury Studios

A new Thin Lizzy-themed audio/video collection pairing the 2020 documentary Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away with the archival concert film and album Thin Lizzy: The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House October 1978 will be released on June 24.

The release, which will be available either as a two-DVD/CD set or a Blu-ray/DVD/CD set, can be pre-ordered now.

Songs for While I’m Away presents a candid look at the life and music of late Thin Lizzy lead singer and bassist Phil Lynott. It tells the story of how a Black boy raised during the 1950s by a working-class family in Dublin went on to become one Ireland’s biggest rock stars, before he died in 1986 of drug-related health issues at the age of 36.

The movie features archival footage of and conversations with Lynott, as well as recent interviews with Thin Lizzy members and/or alums Scott Gorham, Eric Bell, Darren Wharton and Midge Ure, and with other notable music artists like U2‘s Adam Clayton, Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Huey Lewis and Suzi Quatro.

The film also includes conversations with Phil’s wife, Caroline Taraskevics, and his daughters Sarah and Catherine Lynott.

Thin Lizzy: The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House October 1978, which originally was released in 1988, captures a short-lived lineup of the band featuring Lynott, guitarists Gorham and Gary Moore, and drummer Mark Nauseef performing many of the group’s classic songs at the famed Australian venue. The footage has been restored for the new DVD release, while a companion CD of the show also is included in the package.

Here’s the The Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House‘s CD track list:

“Jailbreak”

“Bad Reputation”

“Warriors”

“Don’t Believe a Word”

“Waiting for an Alibi”

“Still In Love with You”

“Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed”

“Cowboy Song”

“The Boys Are Back in Town”

“Suicide”

“Are You Ready”

“Baby Drives Me Crazy”

“Me and the Boys “

And here’s the track list for concert DVD:

“Jailbreak”

“Bad Reputation”

“Waiting for an Alibi”

“Cowboy Song”

“The Boys Are Back in Town”

“Are You Ready”

“Me and the Boys “

“Baby Drives Me Crazy”

Lost Sydney Performances

“Warriors”

“Don’t Believe a Word”

“Still In Love with You”

“Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed”

“Suicide”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.