New David Bowie apparel items with unique “word art” designs available now

Courtesy of LAPopArt.com

David Bowie‘s estate has partnered with the LA Pop Art apparel company to launch a new collection of Bowie-themed shirts and other items featuring interesting hand-drawn “word art” designs.

The collection offers two different designs featured on long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts for men, women and kids, as well as tote bags.

One design is Bowie’s classic lightning-bolt logo created by using titles of many of his best-known songs. The second design is based on the photo of David featured on his 1973 album Aladdin Sane, but with the image made up of the name Bowie written over and over again.

“There are Rock Stars, and there are Rock Gods — David Bowie is one of the few artists in history that’s both,” says LA Pop Art founder Joseph Leibovic. “We are so honored to put this collection out for his ever-growing fan base. The words that create our designs are used to add another layer of an emotional connection for the fans.”

The Bowie collection is available at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com and other select retailers.

The LA Pop Art company previously has released apparel items with designs celebrating such other music artists as AC/DC and KISS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.