New David Bowie biopic 'Stardust' to premiere in theaters and on demand in November

Courtesy of IFC Films

The new David Bowie biopic Stardust, which focuses on the events that inspired the rock legend to create his Ziggy Stardust persona, will premiere on November 25 in theaters and on demand.

The film stars Johnny Flynn, an actor and singer-songwriter whose credits include roles in 2018’s Emma, the Netflix series Lovesick and the Albert Einstein-themed season of the National Geographic channel series Genius. Stardust also features Jena Malone as Bowie’s first wife, Angie, and Marc Maron as Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman.

The movie is set in 1971 and follows a 24-year-old Bowie as he travels across the U.S. with Oberman, trying to promote his then-latest album, The Man Who Sold the World, and finding that American audiences don’t appear ready to embrace the singer or his music.

Flynn contributed music to the film’s score and also performs an original Bowie-inspired song, and two covers by artists who influenced David — The Yardbirds and French composer Jacques Brel.

Stardust was directed by British filmmaker Gabriel Range, whose credits include the award-winning 2006 docudrama Death of a President. Range also co-wrote the film with Christopher Bell.

The movie originally was scheduled to premiere this past April at New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival, but the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.