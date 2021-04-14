New David Bowie compilation ‘The Width of a Circle,’ featuring rare 1970 recordings, due out in May

Parlophone

A new archival David Bowie compilation called The Width of a Circle, conceived as a companion piece to the late rock legend’s recently reissued 1970 studio album, The Man Who Sold the World, will be released on May 28.

The two-CD collection features non-album singles, a live BBC radio performance, music Bowie created for a TV play, and remixes of select 1970 recordings by David’s longtime studio collaborator, Tony Visconti.

The first disc features a performance by Bowie and his backing band The Hype that was recorded and aired in February 1970 on the BBC’s The Sunday Show program. Bowie’s 14-song set included renditions of most of the tunes from his 1969 self-titled debut, and a version of “The Width of a Circle” from The Man Who Sold the World.

The second CD features four songs featured in the TV play The Looking Glass Murders, aka Pierrot in Turquoise; rare early mixes and versions of the songs “The Prettiest Star,” “London Bye, Ta-Ta,” “Memory of a Free Festival” and “Holy Holy”; Visconti’s 2020 mixes of those same tunes, as well as of The Man Who Sold the World‘s “All the Madmen”; and a four-song performance that aired on the BBC in April 1970.

Also on May 28, a vinyl The Man Who Sold the World picture disc will be released, featuring the 2015 mix of the album and the black-and-white cover photo that appeared on the 1972 reissue of the record. You can pre-order The Width of a Circle and the picture disc at Rhino.com.

In addition, a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl disc featuring four of Visconti’s aforementioned 2020 mixes is available exclusively at Bowie’s online store.

Here’s the track list for The Width of a Circle‘s two CDs:

CD 1

The Sunday Show Introduced by John Peel (Recorded on February 5, 1970, and broadcast on February 8, 1970):

“Amsterdam”*

“God Knows I’m Good”*

“Buzz the Fuzz”

“Karma Man”

“London Bye, Ta-Ta”

“An Occasional Dream”

“The Width of a Circle”*

“Janine

“Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud”

“Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed”*

“Fill Your Heart”

“The Prettiest Star”

“Cygnet Committee”*

“Memory of a Free Festival”*

CD 2

The Looking Glass Murders, aka Pierrot in Turquoise:

“When I Live My Dream”

“Columbine”

“The Mirror”

“Threepenny Pierrot”

“When I Live My Dream” (Reprise)

Singles

“The Prettiest Star” (Alternative Mix)

“London Bye, Ta-Ta”*

“London Bye, Ta-Ta” (1970 Stereo Mix)*

“Memory of a Free Festival” (Single Version Part 1)*

“Memory of a Free Festival” (Single Version Part 2)*

“Holy Holy”*

Sounds of the ’70s: Andy Ferris Show (Recorded on March 25, 1970, and broadcast on the April 6, 1970):

“Waiting for the Man”

“The Width of a Circle”

“The Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud”*

“The Supermen (Bowie at the Beeb vinyl only)”*

2020 Mixes

“The Prettiest Star” (2020 Mix)

“London Bye, Ta-Ta” (2020 Mix)

“Memory of a Free Festival” (Single Version – 2020 Mix)

“All the Madmen” (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

“Holy Holy” (2020 Mix)

* = previously released.

