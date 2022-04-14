New David Bowie-themed film ‘Moonage Daydream,’ sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, to be released soon

Express/Express/Getty Images

A new film titled Moonage Daydream billed as “a definitive…portrait” of the late David Bowie will be released soon, BMG has announced.

The movie, which has been in the works for five years and was written and directed by Brett Morgen, is the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate.

In a press statement, Moonage Daydream is described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.” The movie includes previously unseen footage and performances, and will feature Bowie’s own narration. The film includes 47 musical tracks, mixed from the original recordings. David’s longtime friend and collaborator Tony Visconti is serving as the project’s musical producer.

BMG executive-produced and financed Moonage Daydream with Live Nation Productions. The Neon production company is handling distribution in the U.S. The film will be shown in theaters, including select IMAX cinemas. Cable and streaming rights have been licensed to HBO and HBO Max, where, according to Billboard, the film will get its TV premiere in spring 2023.

Moonage Daydream is the first movie of a multiple-film agreement Morgen has struck with BMG for IMAX productions. Brett’s previous credits include the 2012 Rolling Stones documentary Crossfire Hurricane and 2015’s Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

“This has been a five year labour of love to honour one of the greatest song catalogues in music history,” says BMG executive Fred Casimir. “BMG is proud to build on our long-term relationship with the David Bowie estate working hand-in-hand with our partners Live Nation Productions to bring Brett Morgen’s vision to the big screen.”

BMG holds a 25% stake in Bowie’s song catalog dating from 1970 to 1977, including such classics as “Changes,” “Starman,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Life on Mars,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Fame.”

