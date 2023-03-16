New David Johansen doc, ‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only,’ to debut next month on Showtime

Courtesy of Showtime

The New York Dolls’ David Johansen is the subject of a new documentary set to premiere next month on Showtime. Personality Crisis: One Night Only, directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi, will debut April 14 at 8 p.m., and a new trailer for the film has just been released.

The doc, which had its world premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival, tells Johansen’s story alongside footage of a January 2020 performance of his cabaret show at the Café Carlyle in New York.

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” Scorsese shares. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City.”

He adds, “I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

