New Def Leppard box set ‘Volume Three,’ focusing on band’s 2000s releases, due out in June

UMe/Virgin

Def Leppard has announced details of the latest installment of a limited-edition series of box sets spanning the band’s entire recording career.

The new collection, titled Def Leppard — Volume Three, will hit stores on June 11 and focuses on the recordings that the British hard rockers made during the first decade of the 2000s, including three studio albums: 2002’s X, the 2006 covers project Yeah! and 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge.

The box set, which will be available as a six-CD or a nine-LP package, also will feature three albums of archival material compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott: B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live.

B-Sides is a compilation of rare B-sides, bonus tracks, demos, alternate versions and more from the X and Songs from the Sparkle Lounge sessions.

Yeah! Studio Covers contains renditions of other artists’ songs Def Leppard recorded that appeared as B-sides of some the band’s singles, as well as covers that were featured on an exclusive Yeah! bonus disc.

Yeah! Live is a compilation of live cover versions, including songs that appeared on Yeah! and previously unreleased concert performances from the past 30 years.

Both versions of Def Leppard — Volume Three will come with a hard-backed book featuring notes and rare photos, and including contributions from Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen.

The vinyl edition of the box set will feature the first-ever vinyl releases of X, Yeah! and Songs from the Sparkle Lounge. The albums have been newly mastered by Elliott and co-producer Ronan McHugh.

Here’s the track list for the Volume Three collection, which you can pre-order now:

X

“Now”

“Unbelievable”

“You’re So Beautiful”

“Everyday”

“Long, Long Way to Go”

“Four Letter Word”

“Torn to Shreds”

“Love Don’t Lie”

“Gravity”

“Cry”

“Girl Like You”

“Let Me Be the One”

“Scar”

Yeah!

“20th Century Boy”

“Rock On”

“Hanging on the Telephone”

“Waterloo Sunset”

“Hell Raiser”

“10538 Overture”

“Street Life”

“Drive-In Saturday”

“Little Bit of Love”

“The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

“No Matter What”

“He’s Gonna Step on You Again”

“Don’t Believe a Word”

“Stay with Me”

Songs from the Sparkle Lounge

“Go”

“Nine Lives”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Love”

“Tomorrow”

“Cruise Control”

“Hallucinate”

“Only the Good Die Young”

“Bad Actress”

“Come Undone”

“Gotta Let It Go”

B-Sides

“Now” (Radio Edit) — B-Side, “Now”

“Long, Long Way to Go” (Radio Edit) — B-Side, “Long, Long Way to Go”

“Kiss the Day” — X, Japanese Bonus Track

“10 x Bigger than Love” — B-Side, “Long, Long Way to Go”

“Love Don’t Lie” (Demo) — B-Side, “Now”

“Let Me Be the One” (Demo) — B-Side, “Now”

“Gimmie a Job” — B-Side, “Long, Long Way to Go”

“Now” (Live Acoustic Version) — B-Side, “Long, Long Way to Go”

“Long Long Way to Go” (Stripped Version) -– Limited-Edition Bonus Track

“Nine Lives” (Joe Elliott Only Vocal Version)

“Perfect Girl” (Phil Collen Demo) -– Website Exclusive

“Love” (Piano Version)

Yeah! Studio Covers

“Only After Dark” -– B-Side, “Let’s Get Rocked”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” -– B-Side, “Have You Needed Someone So Bad”

“Little Wing” — B-Side, “Have You Needed Someone So Bad”

“Ziggy Stardust” -– B-Side, “Slang”

“Under My Wheels” -– B-Side, “Goodbye”

“Who Do You Love?” — B-Side, “Goodbye”

“Rebel Rebel” — B-Side, “Now”

“Led Boots” — B-Side, “All I Want Is Everything”

“Cause We Ended as Lovers” — B-Side, “All I Want Is Everything”

“Search and Destroy” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“How Does It Feel” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

“Roxanne” (Phil’s Demo) (Previously Unreleased)

“Dear Friends” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“Winter Song” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“American Girl” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“Heartbeat” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“Space Oddity” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“When I’m Dead and Gone” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“Stay with Me -– B-Side, “Now”

Yeah! Live

“Elected” — B-Side, “Heaven Is”

“Action — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“No Matter What” — Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

“Rock On” — Live 2006

“Travellin’ Band” (Radio Edit) (Previously Unreleased)

“Now I’m Here” — B-Side, “Tonight”

“20th Century Boy” — 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

“All the Young Dudes” — Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

