New Def Leppard coffee-table book, ‘Definitely,’ due out soon; band posts recap video of tour kickoff

ABC/Eric McCandless

A new Def Leppard coffee-table book titled Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is expected to be released in the coming months by Genesis Publications.

According to a synopsis posted at Genesis-Publications.com, the book will offer “the most personal and comprehensive record of Def Leppard’s history to date,” and will feature personal recollections from the band’s members as well as rare photos and memorabilia from Def Leppard’s archives.

Among the interesting ephemera featured in the book will be handwritten letters, rare vinyl discs, tour memorabilia, press clippings, music video storyboards and more.

Definitely will be available as a signed, limited-edition book-and-album set from Genesis Publications. You can register at the publishing company’s website to receive more information.

In other news, Def Leppard has posted a video on its YouTube channel featuring a recap of the band’s first gig on The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which took place Thursday, June 16, in Atlanta.

The clip featured footage from the rain-drenched show and post-gig comments from singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen.

In the video, Elliot described the concert as “the wettest gig” his band has done since 1986.

“It rained all night long, but the crowd stuck with us,” Joe notes. “Nobody left, nobody moaned.

Collen adds, “Amazing! Everything that could have gone wrong did. We had kind of like a hurricane storm…coming through. It was just drenched. The drums went off at one point, we carried on like nothing had happened.”

The tour has since stopped in the Miami area on Saturday and Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. The next show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, in Washington, D.C.

