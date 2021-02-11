New details about Bruce Springsteen's November 2020 DWI arrest revealed

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

New details have been revealed about Bruce Springsteen‘s arrest for driving while intoxicated and other charges this past November in New Jersey.

According to a violation notice obtained by ABC News, the rock legend was arrested by a park ranger on November 14, 2020, at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, New Jersey. In his statement, the ranger reported that he observed Springsteen “consume a shot of Patron tequila and then get on his motorcycle and start the engine.”

The officer said that he proceeded to let Bruce know that alcohol was prohibited in the park, and he noticed that the bottle Springsteen poured the shot from was empty. The ranger noted that Bruce told him he was about to drive out of the park, and that the musician “claimed that he had two shots of tequila in the last 20 minutes.”

The officer said Springsteen “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes.” The ranger then ran the Boss through two field sobriety tests, both of which raised red flags.

The ranger reported that Springsteen “was visibly swaying back and forth while I observed his eyes,” and “took 45 total steps during the walk and turn [test] instead of the instructed 18.”

He also reported that Springsteen “refused [a] preliminary breath test.”

As previously reported, following the news of Springsteen’s arrest, the Jeep commercial he made that aired during the Super Bowl was pulled off the company’s official social media pages.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” Jeep said in a statement to ABC News. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established.”

