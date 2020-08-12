New Dire Straits box set featuring the band's six studio albums due in October

Rhino

A comprehensive Dire Straits box set featuring the British rock legends’ six studio albums will be released on October 9 as a six-CD package, an eight-LP vinyl collection and in digital formats.

Dire Straits: The Studio Albums 1978-1991 includes the band’s 1978 self-titled debut, 1979’s Communiqué, 1980’s Making Movies, 1982’s Love over Gold, 1985’s Brothers in Arms and 1991’s On Every Street.

Each disc in the CD collection comes with a poster of the album’s original sleeve artwork, including lyrics and credits.

Led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Mark Knopfler, Dire Straits found immediate success with its debut album, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. It featured the enduring hit “Sultans of Swing,” which reached #4 on the Hot 100, and has sold over two million copies in the U.S.

Communiqué went to 11 on the Billboard chart, although it included no major singles.

Making Movies peaked at #19 and was certified platinum for sales of one million copies in the U.S. It featured gems like “Tunnel of Love,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Skateaway,” “Expresso Love” and “Solid Rock.”

Similarly, Love over Gold reached #19 in the U.S., although it became the first of three consecutive Dire Straits studio efforts to top the U.K. charts.

The band’s most successful album by far was Brothers in Arms, which rocketed to #1 on the Billboard 200, and featured the chart-topping “Money for Nothing,” as well as the hits “Walk of Life” and “So Far Away.” It has sold more than nine million copies in the States.

The platinum-selling On Every Street reached #12 on the Billboard 200. It brought the band’s recording career to a close, as Knopfler began focusing on his solo career.

Here’s the CD box set’s track list:

CD 1: Dire Straits

“Down to the Waterline”

“Water of Love”

“Setting Me Up”

“Six Blade Knife”

“Southbound Again”

“Sultans of Swing”

“In the Gallery”

“Wild West End”

“Lions”

CD 2: Communiqué

“Once upon a Time in the West”

“News”

“Where Do You Think You’re Going?”

“Communiqué”

“Lady Writer”

“Angel of Mercy”

“Portobello Belle”

“Single-Handed Sailor”

“Follow Me Home”

CD 3: Making Movies

“Tunnel of Love”

“Romeo and Juliet”

“Skateaway”

“Expresso Love”

“Hand in Hand”

“Solid Rock”

“Les Boys”

CD 4: Love over Gold

“Telegraph Road”

“Private Investigations”

“Industrial Disease”

“Love over Gold”

“It Never Rains”

CD 5: Brothers in Arms

“So Far Away”

“Money for Nothing”

“Walk of Life”

“Your Latest Trick”

“Why Worry”

“Ride Across the River”

“The Man’s Too Strong”

“One World”

“Brothers in Arms”

CD 6: On Every Street

“Calling Elvis”

“On Every Street”

“When It Comes to You”

“Fade to Black”

“The Bug”

“You and Your Friend”

“Heavy Fuel”

“Iron Hand”

“Ticket to Heaven”

“My Parties”

“Planet of New Orleans”

“How Long”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.