New doc about Abbey Road Studios being directed by Paul McCartney's daughter

Paul McCartney‘s daughter Mary will direct a new feature-length documentary about Abbey Road Studios, the famous London recording facility where The Beatles recorded most of their songs.

According to AbbeyRoad.com, the film, titled If These Walls Could Sing, will feature interviews with a star-studded cast of musicians and will be the centerpiece of the studio’s 90th anniversary celebrations, which will kick off in November.

For the first time, Abbey Road is allowing a film crew to have intimate access to its premises for the project.

The studio, which opened in 1931, initially focused specifically on classical music, but over the years the facility became a popular place to record all types of music, including jazz, big band and, of course, rock ‘n’ roll.

If These Walls Could Sing is being produced by Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios in partnership with acclaimed documentary producer John Battsek‘s Ventureland company.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road,” Mary McCartney says in a statement. “I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality.”

Adds Abbey Road Studios managing director Isabel Garvey, “If these walls could sing. I have lost count how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

Mary is an accomplished photographer who recently contributed photos to the packaging of her father’s latest album, McCartney III. She also co-founded the Meat Free Monday campaign with her father and her sister, Stella, to promote vegetarianism.

