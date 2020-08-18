New doc about Herb Alpert to feature Sting, Burt Bacharach & more

Courtesy of Abramorama

A new documentary about famous trumpet player and record-label mogul Herb Alpert, Herb Alpert Is…, will get its world premiere on October 1 via a Facebook Live event.

The film includes new interviews with Alpert, as well as with such celebs as Sting, The Carpenters‘ Richard Carpenter, Sergio Mendes, songwriters Burt Bacharach and Paul Williams, and producers Quincy Jones and Lou Adler.

As part of the premiere, Alpert and director John Scheinfeld will participate in an online Q&A. Then on October 2, the movie will get a nationwide virtual cinema release and a global on-demand debut via Amazon, iTunes and other digital platforms. The movie will also be released on Blu-Ray and DVD at Amazon.com.

The film profiles Alpert’s career as the leader of the pop instrumental group Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass throughout the 1960s, and as co-founder — with Jerry Moss — of the A&M Records label, which was launched in 1962.

Among the many well-known acts signed to A&M records were Joe Cocker, Procol Harum, The Police, Captain & Tennille, Sting, The Carpenters, Mendes, Supertramp, Bryan Adams, Bacharach, Janet Jackson, Cat Stevens, Peter Frampton, Carole King and Styx.

The film also will look at Alpert’s work as a visual artist and philanthropist.

Scheinfeld says of Alpert, “Herb is a true artist who did things the right way, achieved success on his own terms, and brought much joy to the world in the process. I wanted to make a documentary that would reflect this.”

Coinciding with the documentary’s premiere, a career-spanning Herb Alpert Is… box set will also be released on October 2 as a three-CD set, a five-LP package and a digital collection.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.