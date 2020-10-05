New documentary about Bruce Springsteen's new album, 'Letter to You,' premiering on Apple TV+ this month

Apple Original Films

Bruce Springsteen will treat fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his latest studio album, Letter to You, in a new feature-length documentary premiering exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 23, the same day that the record gets its release.

The film, titled Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, captures The Boss and the members of his E Street Band as they work on the new project at Bruce’s New Jersey home studio, recording each song live together as a group. The documentary combines in-studio footage with unseen archival material.

The movie, which was written by Springsteen and directed by Bruce’s frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, also includes final-take performances of 10 of the 12 tracks on Letter to You.

Throughout the film, Springsteen discusses the inspirations behind the album’s songs, which find him reflecting on his life in music, and his connection to the E Street Band’s members and other musicians he’s worked with over the years.

As previously reported, Letter to You tracks features nine recently written compositions, and three previously unreleased songs that Bruce penned in the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”

You can pre-order the album now.

By Matt Friedlander

