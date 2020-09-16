New documentary about John Lennon's last interview to premiere on Britbox network in December

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty Images

The Britbox streaming network has acquired the North American rights to air Lennon’s Last Weekend, a new documentary focusing on the final interview John Lennon gave before his December 1980 murder, Deadline reports.

The hourlong special profiles a conversation that the late Beatles legend had with BBC radio DJ Andy Peebles on December 7, 1980, one day before Lennon was shot to death outside of his New York City apartment building. The film will premiere this December in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s passing.

The program will showcase the actual interview, during which John chatted about his then-new album, Double Fantasy, as well as the breakup of The Beatles, his solo career, collaborating with other famous musicians and living in New York City.

“As the true home of great British programming, BritBox is proud to be sharing this beloved British music icon’s story with our audience,” says BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman in a statement. “I hope this documentary of Lennon’s last interviews for the BBC provides a way for fans to celebrate his life and legacy in what would have been his 80th year.”

Lennon’s Last Weekend was produced by MGMM Studios, the production company behind the 2015 Spandau Ballet documentary Soul Boys of the Western World.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.