New documentary about The Who’s 1967 ‘Sell Out’ album to be livestreamed tonight

Courtesy of nugs.net

Here’s a reminder that a brand-new installment of the Classic Albums documentary series focused on The Who‘s 1967 studio album The Who Sell Out will be streamed for free starting today for a limited time on nugs.net, the nugs.net YouTube channel and the band’s YouTube channel.

The documentary’s premiere takes place just a day before the release of the recently announced deluxe expanded reissue of Sell Out.

The film will take an in-depth look at the making of The Who’s loose concept album, which was intended to parody British pirate radio stations and included the band’s recordings of fake commercial jingles that linked the full-length songs. The doc features new interviews with Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, as well as archival footage of conversations with late Who bassist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon.

The presentation also includes segments focused on the album’s multi-track recordings, the history of the U.K.’s pirate radio stations, and how the record reflected the culture and art of the time.

The livestream will start at 9 p.m. ET and will be available through the evening of April 25 at 12 a.m. ET. The U.K. and Ireland will not have access to the stream.

As previously reported, The Who Sell Out reissue will be released Friday, April 23 in multiple formats and configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition featuring five CDs and two seven-inch vinyl singles.

The Super Deluxe version will feature a whopping 112 tracks, including 47 previously unreleased recordings, and also comes with an 80-page hardback, plus rare photos and memorabilia.

