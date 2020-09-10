New documentary & live album focusing on Jim Hendrix Experience's 1970 Maui concerts due out in November

Experience Hendrix L.L.C./Legacy Recordings

A new documentary about two legendary 1970 shows that the Jimi Hendrix Experience played in Hawaii, Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, and a companion album, Live in Maui, will be released on November 20.

You can pre-order the film and album now as a Blu-ray/two-CD or Blu-ray/three-LP set.

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui tells the story of how Hendrix and his band traveled to the Hawaiian island during the summer of 1970 to participate in the movie Rainbow Bridge by playing two free outdoor concerts on the slopes of the dormant Haleakala volcano. The shows, which took place on July 30, were attended by a few hundred local residents.

Only 17 minutes of the footage from the shows appear in Rainbow Bridge, a poorly received 1971 movie directed by Andy Warhol associate Chuck Wein that focused on various counterculture figures on the island. Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui incorporates previously unseen footage from the performances and the band’s visit to Maui, as well as new interviews with Experience bassist Billy Cox, Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer, Wein, and some Rainbow Bridge cast members and Warner Bros. label executives.

Besides the documentary itself, the Blu-ray features all existing film shot of the Hendrix Experience’s two performances mixed in stereo and 5.1 surround sound.

The Live in Maui album was newly restored and mixed by Kramer. The shows included performances of classic songs like “Foxey Lady,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Purple Haze”, plus then-unreleased tunes such as “Dolly Dagger” and “Freedom.”

The rendition of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” has been released as an advanced single digitally and via streaming services, with a video of the performance posted on Hendrix’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the Live in Maui CD track list:

Disc One — First Show:

Chuck Wein Introduction

“Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”

“In from the Storm”

“Foxey Lady”

“Hear My Train a-Comin'”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

“Fire”

“Purple Haze”

“Spanish Castle Magic”

“Lover Man”

“Message to Love”



Disc Two — Second Show:

“Dolly Dagger”

“Villanova Junction”

“Ezy Ryder”

“Red House”

“Freedom”

“Jam Back at the House”

“Straight Ahead”

“Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”/”Midnight Lightning”

“Stone Free”

By Matt Friedlander

