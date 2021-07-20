New Don McLean “American Pie” 50th anniversary “bookazine” available now

Courtesy of Don McLean

With the 50th anniversary of the release of Don McLean‘s classic anthem “American Pie” approaching, a special “bookazine” has been released featuring information and stories about the famous tune and photos of the singer/songwriter throughout the years.

The 96-page publication, titled Don McLean’s American Pie: The Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, is available wherever magazines are sold. Those who purchase the bookazine will be able to download for free a digital copy of the new a cappella version of the song that McLean recorded with country vocal group Home Free.

“American Pie” originally was released on October 24, 1971, and appeared on McLean’s album of the same name, which also was issued that day. The song spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during early 1972, while the album topped the Billboard 200 for seven weeks around that same time.

Using the tragic 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper — now commonly called “The Day the Music Died” — as its launching point, the epic eight-and-a-half-minute tune features allegorical imagery that appears to chronicle key historic and cultural events of the late ’50s and the 1960s. The song also includes poetic reflections on the disillusionment felt by the generation who came of age during the volatile 1960s.

As previously reported, McLean has co-written a new children’s book inspired by “American Pie” that will be published in September as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the song.

