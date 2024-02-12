New DunKings Menu Hits

Dunkin’ is teaming up with Ben Affleck again for the launch of the new DunKings Menu.

The DunKings Menu features the DunKings Iced Coffee, which is classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

There is a DunKings Munchkins Skewer with three assorted Munchkins conveniently placed on a skewer.

You can also grab an Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich, which is an everything bagel with sweet black pepper seasoned bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

You can find the new DunKings Menu at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

What food do you think should be served on a stick?