New Ed Friday: Sheeran drops new album, video, interview & merch, and Taylor approves

It's a big day for Ed Sheeran: Not only is he releasing his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, but he's also dropping a new video for one of its songs, releasing a new, in-depth interview, and gifting fans with a rollout of new merch at pop-up shops worldwide.

The album, which features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, country star Chris Stapleton, Camila Cabello, Eminem, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Khalid, among others, arrived at midnight.

At 4 a.m. ET, Ed's YouTube channel premiered the only interview the singer is doing to promote the project: a sit-down with media personality Charlamagne Tha God. In the chat, Ed talks about the stories behind all the album's collaborations, as well as his personal life.

Then at 7 a.m. ET, Ed's video for the song "Antisocial," a collabo with rapper Travis Scott, goes live. From what we can tell from Ed's Instagram, it features the two artists wearing all kinds of crazy costumes and wigs.

Meanwhile, pop-up shops featuring new limited-edition Ed merch -- done in collaboration with three different streetwear brands and priced from $5 to $250 -- are opening worldwide from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. In the U.S., you can find them in New York, L.A., Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Visit EdSheeran.com for the details.

Unsurprisingly, Ed's pal Taylor Swift is as excited for his new music as we are.

She posted a pic on her Instagram Story of herself pretending to apply makeup to Ed's face, and wrote, "As you get ready to release this new album full of BOPS and INSTANT CLASSICS, just know how proud I am to be your friend and am wishing you the best release week!!"

