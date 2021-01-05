New Elton John Documentary Will Cover What ‘Rocket Man’ Didn’t

A new Elton John documentary will focus on the stories that Rocket Man didn’t. Titled The Pillars of Hercules, the doc will serve as a companion piece to the 2019 biopic, focusing on “stories within the band” during Elton’s rise to fame in the 1970’s. Co-creator and longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone says he held off on releasing the doc for years so as not to interfere with Rocket Man. The doc includes never-before-seen footage of Sir Elton alongside stars like John Lennon. The producers are currently in talks to release it on Netflix. What’s the best ‘rock doc’ you’ve watched recently? What did you think of Rocket Man?