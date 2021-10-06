New Emerson, Lake & Palmer live box set, ‘Out of This World,’ due out in October

BMG

An expansive new Emerson, Lake & Palmer box set titled Out of This World: Live (1970-1997), featuring five full concert performances spanning 27 years of the British prog-rock trio’s long history, will be released on October 29.

The collection, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a seven-CD set and a 10-LP vinyl package. Most of the recordings haven’t been issued on vinyl before.

The first concert in the box set is an August 1970 performance at the U.K.’s Isle of Wight Festival, the band’s second-ever live show.

The second concert is ELP’s headlining set at the California Jam festival, held in April 1974 in Ontario, California.

Concert number three took place in August 1977 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, and featured the band showcasing their 1977 Works albums.

The fourth concert is an October 1992 show at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall that the band played after the release of Black Moon, its first new studio album in 14 years.

The final show on the Out of This World: Live box set is a previously unreleased recording of September 1997 performance at Phoenix’s Union Hall capturing ELP a few years after the arrival of its final studio album, 1993’s In the Hot Seat.

The box set comes packaged with a 32-page photo book featuring rare and intimate images of the band, plus a foreword penned by Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing.

“The box set is one of my proudest moments,” says ELP drummer Carl Palmer, the band’s last surviving member. “I know Keith [Emerson] and Greg [Lake] would agree with me!…For me, this shows ELP at their very best throughout years of touring and recording. The box set represents the lifeline of our music in our time.”

