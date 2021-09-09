New Eric Clapton live album/video featuring intimate performance recorded during lockdown due in November

Mercury Studios

Eric Clapton will release a new live album and video called The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions on November 12 that features the guitar legend playing a mostly acoustic set with select members of his touring band.

The intimate performance was recorded at the Cowdray House country mansion in West Sussex, U.K., with no audience except for Clapton’s wife, Melia. The show featured Eric performing some of his best-known original songs, several blues classics and covers of two memorable Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac tunes: “Black Magic Woman” and “Man of the World.”

Slowhand was joined for the performance by bassist Nathan East, drummer Steve Gadd and keyboardist Chris Stainton.

Lady in the Balcony, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD set, a 4K UHD/Blu-ray collection, a two-LP set pressed on yellow vinyl, as digital video and audio versions, and as a Deluxe Edition package featuring the DVD, Blu-ray and CD housed in a 40-page hardback photo book. In addition, a standalone CD version will be sold exclusively at Target.

Among the classic songs from Clapton’s back catalog featured on Lady in the Balcony are “After Midnight,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Layla” and “Tears in Heaven.”

The performance was organized after Clapton’s May 2021 concerts at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the full track list of Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions:

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

“Golden Ring”

“Black Magic Woman”

“Man of the World”

“Kerry”

“After Midnight”

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Key to the Highway”

“River of Tears”

“Rock Me Baby”

“Believe in Life”

“Going Down Slow”

“Layla”

“Tears in Heaven”

“Long Distance Call”

“Bad Boy”

“Got My Mojo Working”

