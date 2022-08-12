New Eric Clapton vinyl box set to feature his first six Reprise studio albums, plus a rarities disc

Reprise Records

On September 30, Eric Clapton will release The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume I, a vinyl box set featuring remastered versions of his first six studio efforts for the Reprise label.

The 12-LP collection, which can be preordered now, features 1983’s Money and Cigarettes on a single disc, as well as 1985’s Behind the Sun, 1986’s August, 1989’s Journeyman, the 1994 blues-covers project From the Cradle and 1998’s Pilgrim as two-LP sets. The box set also features the Rarities Vol. 1 LP, which includes rare studio and live recordings from the era.

Money and Cigarettes peaked at #13 on the Billboard 200 and featured the top-20 hit “I’ve Got a Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart.”

The Platinum-certified Behind the Sun included “Forever Man,” which reached #26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

August featured “It’s in the Way That You Use It,” which Clapton co-wrote with The Band‘s Robbie Robertson, and the Tina Turner duet “Tearing Us Apart.” Those peaked at #1 and #5, respectively, on Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Journeyman, which was certified two-times Platinum by the RIAA, included two Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart toppers — “Pretending” and “Bad Love.”

From the Cradle topped the Billboard 200 and has sold over 3 million copies in the States.

Pilgrim reached #4 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit “My Father’s Eyes,” which peaked at #16 on the Hot 100.

Rarities features two previously unreleased tracks, a new mix of “Pilgrim” and a cover of Albert King‘s “Born Under a Bad Sign” that’s a From the Cradle outtake. The latter tune is available now as an advance digital track.

A second box set of Clapton’s Reprise studio albums, spanning from 2001 to 2010, will be released in early 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.